Dhamra : Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL)- fully owned subsidiary of APSEZ proudly announces a historic milestone of achieving the highest-ever monthly cargo handling of 4.22 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) in the month of February 2024(surpassing previous best 3.96 MMT in Nov-23). DPCL also achieved the highest ever Dry cargo volume of 3.78 MMT (surpassing previous best 3.57 MMT in Nov-23). This success underscores the Port’s commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency and successfully handling substantial trade volumes. This remarkable achievement is a testament not only to the relentless efforts put in by the Port employees but also to the unwavering support from customers, service providers, District administration and Statutory authorities. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in reaching this significant milestone.

Dhamra Port expresses heartfelt gratitude to Government bodies including Railway, Custom, Immigration, District administration and other stakeholders for their trust and collaboration. The strong partnership with customers has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

Navigating the challenge of fewer working days in February further exacerbated by certain unprecedented events which had the potential to thwart the plans, Dhamra Port’s team ensured that operations are restored within no time thereby demonstrating dandelion’s resilience.

Devendra Thakar, CEO expressed his gratitude by stating, “This record-breaking achievement is a result of collective efforts from our dedicated employees to the support of the Government machinery, stakeholders, and customers. Despite challenges, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering.”