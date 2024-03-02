Karunakar Das, CGM,NTPC Bongaigaon elevated to Executive Director at NTPC Bongaigaon

Shri Karunakar Das , Chief General Manager, NTPC Bongaigaon has been elevated as Executive Director with effect from 1st March,2024. Shri Karunakar Das had taken charge as the Chief General Manager, NTPC Bongaigaon with effect from 3rd October,2022.

Graduating with a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from NIT Rourkela, Shri Das embarked on his journey with NTPC as an Executive Trainee in 1986. Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and proficiency across various key portfolios and power stations.

Prior to assuming the role of Chief General Manager at NTPC Bongaigaon in October 2022, Shri Das served in pivotal capacities at NTPC Korba, Unchahar, Talcher Thermal, Talcher Kaniha, and Farakka. His extensive experience in areas such as Operation and Maintenance, Fuel Handling, and Fuel Management has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and efficiency within the organization.

As Chief General Manager, Shri Das played a crucial role in overseeing the operations and maintenance of NTPC Farakka and Bongaigaon, showcasing his strategic vision and leadership acumen. His dedication to ensuring safety, optimizing power plant efficiency, and implementing best practices has been commendable throughout his career. Under his able leadership, NTPC Bongaigaon today ranks among the top three stations in NTPC in terms of PEM and top 10 stations in terms of Safety Evaluation Matrix.

In his new role as Executive Director, Shri Karunakar Das continues to uphold NTPC’s commitment to delivering reliable and efficient power supply to the nation. His vast experience and training in safety, human resources, and commercial aspects uniquely position him to lead NTPC towards achieving its strategic objectives and further strengthening its position as a leader in the power sector.

The elevation of Shri Das to Executive Director underlines his dedication, contribution, and remarkable journey within NTPC.