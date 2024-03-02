Coal India Chairman commends MCL’s performance

Sambalpur : Shri P M Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited on Friday commended Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for enhanced performance during the current financial year 2023-24.

Chairing a Review Meeting of MCL at the corporate office in Sambalpur, Shri Prasad commended the company for effectively addressing operational challenges and maintaining steady growth to achieve annual targets. Acknowledging MCL as a cornerstone of Coal India’s performance, the Chairman extended appreciation to every member of Team MCL.

Highlighting the pivotal role of MCL in ensuring the energy security of the nation, Shri Prasad expressed optimism about the company’s ongoing growth.

Key senior officers present at the review meeting included Shri Uday A Kaole, CMD, Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri AK Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning).