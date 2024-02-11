Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey Congratulates Gurjant Singh on 100 International Caps Milestone

Bhubaneswar, 11th February 2023: Hockey India extended heartfelt congratulations to Gurjant Singh as he achieved the remarkable milestone of completing 100 International Caps during India’s riveting encounter against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Congratulations to @Gurjant_Singh9 on reaching a milestone – his 100th international match for #TeamIndia! Your dedication and skill have truly shone through on this remarkable journey. Here's to many more successes ahead!#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/PhwFqNcDSA
— Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) February 11, 2024
Gurjant Singh, the 29-year-old forward hailing from Amritsar, made his debut for the Indian Men’s Hockey team in 2017, quickly establishing himself as a pivotal member of the squad. A celebrated player, Gurjant played a crucial role in the team’s triumph, securing the Bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he showcased his skills in seven matches and netted three goals.