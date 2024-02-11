India Clinches Victory Over Netherlands in FIH Pro League Thriller

BHUBANESWAR: In a gripping encounter at the FIH Pro League, the Indian men’s hockey team secured a thrilling victory over the top-ranked Netherlands, with veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh emerging as the hero in a nail-biting shoot-out.

Never say never as the Captain's penalty corner delivers a clutch goal, making the match a thrilling tie. The game reached a nerve-wracking shootout showdown, India take 2 points with the shoot-out victory bonus, while Netherlands take a point for the draw. India 🇮🇳 2 -… pic.twitter.com/PLHXZd7rU7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 11, 2024

The match, held in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, witnessed intense action as both teams fought fiercely for dominance. Despite the Netherlands’ formidable reputation, India displayed exceptional resilience, holding the world number one team to a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation play.

The hockey loving crowd in Bhubaneswar witnessed a thrilling encounter between India and the Netherlands at #KalingaStadium, where both teams showcased exceptional hockey skills. The game concluded with a 2-2 tie at full time, but India clinched the victory with a 4-2 win in the… pic.twitter.com/5Yyv7sJbiJ — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) February 11, 2024

The match then proceeded to a tense shoot-out, where Sreejesh showcased his prowess by making three crucial saves, ensuring India’s triumph with a final score of 4-2. This remarkable performance by Sreejesh earned India the coveted bonus two points in the FIH Pro League standings, while the Netherlands settled for one point.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front, along with Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Shamsher Singh, who all displayed nerves of steel to convert their shots during the decisive shoot-out phase.

The victory over the Netherlands marks a significant achievement for the Indian team, reaffirming their status as formidable contenders on the international hockey stage. With this impressive win, India’s campaign in the FIH Pro League gains momentum, igniting hopes for further success in the tournament.