BJP Aims for Strong Electoral Presence in Odisha, Targets 80 Assembly and 16 Lok Sabha Seats

BHUBANESWAR: As the anticipation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha builds, BJP’s election in-charge for the state, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, has voiced confidence in his party’s electoral prospects, asserting that they are poised to secure victory in at least 80 assembly seats and 16 Lok Sabha seats.

Arriving in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Tomar expressed his optimism while speaking to reporters at the airport. He confidently proclaimed, “This time, we will form government in Odisha. The state will witness a double-engine government after the forthcoming assembly elections.”

The BJP’s ambitious electoral goals signal a strategic push to strengthen its foothold in the state, which has traditionally been dominated by regional parties. With the elections looming, political fervor is palpable as parties gear up for intense campaigning and competition.

The assertion from the BJP’s election in-charge sets the stage for a spirited electoral battle in Odisha, where political dynamics are expected to witness significant shifts as parties vie for voter support and political supremacy.