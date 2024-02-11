BusinessOdia OrbitOdisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Cognizant’s First Office in Bhubaneswar, Boosting State’s IT Sector

CM Hails Cognizant's Entry as Milestone for Odisha's Tech Future; Highlights State's Growing Investment Potential

By Odisha Diary bureau

BHUBANESWAR: On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the inaugural facility of global IT giant Cognizant in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in the state’s burgeoning technology sector.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Patnaik underscored the importance of Cognizant’s entry into the state, emphasizing its role in enhancing Odisha’s stature as a premier destination for IT investments across the nation.

“The entry of Cognizant marks a significant milestone for new Odisha and further solidifies its reputation as a leading IT investment destination in the country,” stated the chief minister, addressing attendees at the event.

Highlighting Odisha’s promising prospects, Patnaik emphasized its emergence as a “destination of the future,” boasting a robust investment ecosystem, abundant talent pool, and ambitious vision for growth.

The inauguration of Cognizant’s office in Bhubaneswar represents a pivotal moment for both the company and the state, symbolizing a promising collaboration that is expected to drive innovation, employment opportunities, and economic growth in the region.

With the unveiling of Cognizant’s maiden office, Odisha’s IT landscape is poised for further expansion, promising a bright future for the state’s technology sector and positioning it as a key player in India’s digital transformation journey.

