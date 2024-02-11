Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Cognizant’s First Office in Bhubaneswar, Boosting State’s IT Sector

BHUBANESWAR: On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the inaugural facility of global IT giant Cognizant in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in the state’s burgeoning technology sector.

Glad to inaugurate the new facility of @Cognizant, one of the largest global professional services companies, in #Bhubaneswar. Cognizant's entry into our state marks a major leap towards #NewOdisha, adding another golden chapter to #Odisha's remarkable journey in the IT sector. pic.twitter.com/OcBILHurkD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 11, 2024

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Patnaik underscored the importance of Cognizant’s entry into the state, emphasizing its role in enhancing Odisha’s stature as a premier destination for IT investments across the nation.

CM mentioned that #Odisha has emerged as a "Destination of the Future" with growing scale of investment, talent pool and ambition. All these factors have become the cornerstones of the State's journey towards growth and development which is fuelled by a robust ecosystem… pic.twitter.com/ROusYIdKGF — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 11, 2024

“The entry of Cognizant marks a significant milestone for new Odisha and further solidifies its reputation as a leading IT investment destination in the country,” stated the chief minister, addressing attendees at the event.

The new centre of Cognizant in #Bhubaneswar is spread over 52000 sq ft area and is designed to accommodate thousands of company’s associates in hybrid work environment and is located at Odisha Technology Centre. The new centre is projected to be expanded further to accommodate… pic.twitter.com/rW6huwJ4wk — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 11, 2024

Highlighting Odisha’s promising prospects, Patnaik emphasized its emergence as a “destination of the future,” boasting a robust investment ecosystem, abundant talent pool, and ambitious vision for growth.

The inauguration of Cognizant’s office in Bhubaneswar represents a pivotal moment for both the company and the state, symbolizing a promising collaboration that is expected to drive innovation, employment opportunities, and economic growth in the region.

With the unveiling of Cognizant’s maiden office, Odisha’s IT landscape is poised for further expansion, promising a bright future for the state’s technology sector and positioning it as a key player in India’s digital transformation journey.