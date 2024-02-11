Eminent Odia Writer Satakadi Hota Passes Away at 95

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned litterateur and former president of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Satakadi Hota, breathed his last on Sunday due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family members.

The 95-year-old literary stalwart had been a prominent figure in the Odia literary landscape, contributing significantly to the enrichment of the language and its cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences on the demise of the esteemed writer and announced that Hota’s final rites would be conducted with state honors, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to literature and society.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ସାତକଡ଼ି ହୋତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜଣେ ସ୍ୱନାମଧନ୍ୟ ସୁସାହିତ୍ୟିକ, ପ୍ରଶାସକ ଓ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଭାବେ ସଫଳତା ହିଁ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିଭାର ଅନନ୍ୟ ପରିଚୟ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସାରସ୍ଵତ ଜଗତକୁ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 11, 2024

Hota’s passing marks the end of an era in Odia literature, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of writers and readers alike.

The literary community mourns the loss of a towering figure whose words resonated with the essence of Odisha’s cultural ethos.