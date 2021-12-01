HMI Flags Off the First Edition of ‘Hyundai Explorers’ – A Unique Customer Drive Expedition to Live the Hyundai SUV Life

· India’s No. 1 SUV manufacturer – Hyundai, took customers through a picturesque expedition from Delhi to Rishikesh on 26th November, 2021

· Taking experiences Beyond Mobility, HMI will connect people with quality time and being India’s most preferred SUV brand, Hyundai gives its customers a real, authentic and exquisite SUV experience with Hyundai Explorers

· Hyundai Explorers will create a community of customers who are coming together to be part of the Hyundai SUV Life with India’s No.1 SUV maker – Hyundai, through many drives in the future

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, announced the commencement of ‘Hyundai Explorers’, a unique drive expedition for its SUV customers across India. The first chapter of ‘Hyundai Explorers’ witnessed customers undertaking a picturesque expedition from Delhi to Rishikesh on 26th November’ 21, indulging in the extravagance of the Hyundai SUV Life.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai, we have been breathing life into the dreams and aspirations of our customers with products that deliver authentic and exclusive experiences. Our range of leading SUVs – CRETA, VENUE, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and KONA Electric have sparked customer delight throughout their journey of living the Hyundai SUV Life. With Hyundai Explorers, we are offering our customers the chance to experience an exclusive expedition. We understand that customers today are looking at brands that provide personalized experiences and create memories for a happy life. ‘Hyundai Explorer’ is a reaffirmation towards HMI’s brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ that encapsulates the company’s commitment and aspirations for the India of tomorrow. This drive is curated for SUV owners who love to explore and create new memories, experiencing epic adventures in their Hyundai SUVs.”

‘Hyundai Explorers’ has been conceptualized to give customers an authentic and exciting experience of being with Hyundai’s leading SUV range. Building on company’s brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’, Hyundai Explorer is a step towards connecting people with quality time. With these new drive expeditions, HMI will curate a community of Hyundai SUV owners in India and bring to life the authentic experience of exploring India on and off the beaten path.

On November 26th, the first chapter of weekend Explorer Drives was flagged-off from Hyundai’s state-of-the-art corporate Head Quarters located in Gurugram. Covering at total distance of 272 kms, 48 customers travelled in a convoy of Hyundai SUVs to Rishikesh, Uttrakhand. The 3 days – 2 nights drive expedition witnessed Hyundai SUV owners creating memorable experiences as they engaged in activities like river rafting, riverside yoga, barbecues, and karaoke nights. Hyundai Explorers’ reiterates Hyundai’s SUV supremacy and is reaching out to Hyundai SUV owners across India, to partake in this authentic legacy. It will be implemented consistently to bring together adventure-seeking enthusiasts and like-minded explorers, who travel across the length and breadth of the country to experience these curated journeys of exploration.

Over the last 25 years, Hyundai has been established as the most loved and trusted brand in the country and continued on its journey of redefining driving experiences for customers across India. In pursuit towards offering world-class products with superior mobility experiences to customers, Hyundai Explorers will give customers a chance to band together as a community, embarking on new adventures in the following editions of Hyundai Explorers. For registration, the customers can book their seats for the upcoming drives curated for existing Hyundai SUV Customers across the country. Customers can also get the details of upcoming Hyundai Explorer drives at https://www.hyundaiexplorers.com/.