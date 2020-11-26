Hindustan Unilever partners with UNICEF to provide over 4.5 lakh soaps to Odisha in the fight against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), as a part of its global partnership with UNICEF, has providedover 4.5 lakh soaps to various vulnerable population including flood affected people , migrant workers, people residing in slums and rural areas and sanitation workers in the state of Odisha to support the government’s response to COVID-19. Hand washing with soap is one of most effective measures in protection against the coronavirus, as well as many other infectious diseases. It is now more imperative than ever to equip communities-at-risk with soaps in their efforts to prevent COVID-19.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “We firmly believe in the power of hand hygiene to fight corona virus at the source. Our partnership with UNICEF has enabled us to equip governments in their efforts to curb community transmission of COVID-19, and our products will continue to shield communities at COVID hotspots across the country.” Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India said, “We are proud to partner with HUL to support vulnerable and marginalized communities in COVID-19 hotspots.”

Acknowledging the support received from HUL, Dr. Rajesh Patil, Director (IAS) SIRD & PR Government of Odisha said, “During COVID-19 Pandemic, UNICEF and PR&DW Department, GoO have collaborated with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to make available approximately three lakhs soaps to rural vulnerable groups including returnee migrant workers, and frontline functionaries involved in high risk areas in eleven districts of Odisha.”

In addition to 3 lakh soaps provided to SIRD & PR department, 1.5 soaps have also been given to vulnerable population in urban areas in Odisha. Till date, HUL has undertaken various initiatives to ensure the safety of people and communities, sourcing products and ensuring business continuity for consumers to have access to essential items at a time they need it the most.

