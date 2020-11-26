India’s 61% of Daily New Cases contributed by Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi:44,489 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 60.72% is contributed by six States/UT i.e. Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala leads the tally with 6,491 new COVID cases. Maharashtra has reported 6,159 new cases, while Delhi registered another 5,246 new cases in the last 24 hours.

60.50% of the 524 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in six States/UTs- Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the common states among the top six states contributing maximum to new cases as well as daily deaths.

Delhi with 99 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65 followed by West Bengal with 51 deaths.

India’s present active caseload (4,52,344) is 4.88% of the total Positive Cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark.

65% of the active cases are in 8 States/UTs which have contributed to the maximum daily new cases and the daily highest deaths.

61% of the total deaths are concentrated in these 8 States/UT.

The cases per million figures of these 8 States/UTs compared to the national average (6,715) are as follows:

The following shows Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in these 8 States/UT as compared to the national average (1.46%).

Total recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakhs (86,79,138). The national recovery rate stands at 93.66% today. 36,367 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

15 States/UTs have Recovery Rate more than the national average.

20 States/UTs have reported Recovery Rate less than the national average.

