Gurugram: BMW India has announced the launch of the all-new BMW X5 M Competition in India. The supremely powerful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is designed and engineered to offer unrivalled performance and signature attributes of BMW M.

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It is a sublime mix of exclusive ‘M’ elements, an imposing thirst for forward progress, supreme power, captivating presence and ultra-modern interior that epitomizes luxury. The powerful V8 engine and an array of comfort and safety features promise a unique, sporty and exclusive driving experience. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition fulfills the highest customer expectations, not only for agility, dynamics and power but also the expression of individuality.”

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition combines high-performance power with the versatility of an SAV. Its unique attributes combine with the renowned prowess of the BMW X range to bring an even greater degree of dominance, fueled by performance and visual appearance.

The ex-showroom price of the all-new BMW X5 M Competition is INR 1,94,90,000.

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition is available in metallic colors – Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green and Tornado Red. Optionally, BMW Individual colors are available in Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine.

The standard upholstery is in Black Extended Merino Leather interior as standard. Available optionally on the Full Merino Leather interiors in a choice of Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey, Taruma Brown, Black or Ivory White/Night Blue with color matched Alcantara headliner.

All online bookings done for the all-new BMW X5 M Competition before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in will enjoy a special benefit – an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

By visiting shop.bmw.in, customers can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior and interior along-with all features and personalization options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed by interacting with a dealer representative online. In addition, payments can be made online in a secure way.

Customers of the all-new BMW X5 M Competition will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition

The hallmark BMW M design and striking exterior features lends to an extrovert appearance exuding supreme authority in any environment. It has an immediately recognizable large front bumper air intake openings to feed additional air to the coolers. It features both a roof and lower tailgate spoiler as part of their aerodynamic enhancements. The car features exclusive ‘M’ light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear with star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color. The optional BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and no dazzling high beam function with a range of around 500 meters.

The interior cockpit design draws inspiration from the racetrack and combines it with impressive spaciousness and luxurious flair. The classy, contemporary style of the cabin is complemented by displays and controls with the familiar M treatment – the bespoke M controls, and the red splashes of colour adorning the M leather steering wheel’s M buttons help the driver to dial fully into the dynamic driving experience. The integrated head rests on the M multifunction seats offer electric adjustments, head restraint height, thigh support, backrest and angle plus pneumatic lumbar support. Hands-free Comfort Access facilitates easy loading and unloading of luggage. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard. It also gets wireless charging and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Interior ambience can be enhanced further by opting for Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Acoustic glazing and Ambient Air Package. The optionally available Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system produce a superior entertainment experience. High-quality options from BMW Individual create a bespoke character with exclusive paintwork and interior trims.

The latest-generation V8 engine stands out with its high revving character and unmistakable performance of the M TwinPower Turbo technology with racetrack-proven cooling system. With a maximum output of 460 kW/600 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 – 5,600 rpm, the all-new BMW X5 M Competition sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited).

The high-performance engine teams up with the latest version of the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The transmission adjusts from smooth to aggressive with the three-stage Drivelogic shifting system. The steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard and launch control function offers even greater driving pleasure. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential ensure extremely dynamic on-road performance and masterful off-road ability.

The M-specific chassis always ensures precise handling. The M-specific adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active roll stabilization system and M Servotronic steering support sporty driving along with high comfort levels on long journeys. ‘M’ compound brakes offer outstanding stopping power. The integrated braking system developed for BMW M models offers two settings for brake pedal feel – COMFORT and SPORT.

The M Mode button on the center console features a TRACK mode in addition to ROAD and SPORT mode settings, which is exclusively designed for use on race circuits. In SPORT / TRACK mode, the amount of information appearing in the displays is reduced offering a focused, high-performance experience.

The vehicle is loaded with cutting edge BMW Safety technologies such as front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. As a part of standard package, Adaptive LED headlights, High Beam Assistant and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen and right into the driver’s immediate field of vision. Comfort and safety can be enhanced by opting to Driving Assistant Professional package that provides Steering and lane control assistant, the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection, the Lane Change Assistant, the Evasion Assistant, the Emergency Stop Assistant and the Crossroads warning, Wrong-way warning and Front Cross Traffic Alert systems.

