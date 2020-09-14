Hindi Diwas celebrations at NTPC Talcher Kaniha

New Delhi: Hindi Pakhwada is being celebrated at NTPC Talcher Kaniha from September 1, 2020, and culminated with the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, 2020. On this occasion, Chief General Manager, Shri Sudip Nag appealed to all employees and associates to enhance the use of Hindi language in official administrative work.

As part of fortnightly Hindi Pakhwada celebrations, the Station organized various events for senior officials, employees, and their spouses. Competitions like Hindi Quiz, Essay, slogan, poetry, and creative writing were organized via virtual platforms. In the light of COVID-19, all competitions were organized through digital medium and participants sent their entries via emails.

Related

comments