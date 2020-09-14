Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 351 more COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 351 more COVID19 cases . 113 in quarantine, 238 local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Sep 2020(till 9am).

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

