Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 351 more COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 351 more COVID19 cases . 113 in quarantine, 238 local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

