Hindalco’s CSR initiative brings socio-economic development for the community at Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Hindalco,Hirakud, an Aditya Birla Group company’s community development programmes have made a huge difference in the tribal-dominated district of Sambalpur in Odisha, through its project ‘Ama Pada’ in Nimpali village.

Nimpali village has a populace of a little over 300 people. Of this, 90 percent are schedule tribes (STs) and 5 percent schedule castes (SCs). Low literacy rate and backwardness have made life difficult for these people who are striving hard to make their ends meet. They are dependent on the wage labour. They are unaware of the various welfare schemes of the Government.

Looking at the difficulties of the villagers, Hindalco, under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiative and Rural Development, started intervening at several levels. Aprimary survey conducted by the Hindalco CSR team revealed that most of the households have no toilet. So the company started construction of toilets for every household to develop, linking itto the Government’s Swachh Bharat mission. They succeeded in making Nimpali an open defecation-free village.

As availability of water was a major issue, Hindalco’s CSR team dug a huge pond to provide water for the villagers. Furthermore, under Project Ama Pada, they completely renovated completely dilapidated Anganwadi in Nimpali, furnishing it also with better teaching and learning material to interest and develop children.

While speaking on the initiatives taken up by Hindalco under the Project Ama Pada, Hindalco Sambalpur Cluster Head Mr. Kailash Nath Pandey said, “We have been undertaking projects that ease the life of the people in and around our area of operation. Hindalco constantly works to maintain societal growth and meet its fundamental needs. We always aim for the community’s inclusive progress.”

Says, Mr. Mandeep Khadia, a young resident of Nimpali, said: “Besides providing toilets for all the residents of our village, Hindalco’s initiative provided an added impetus building more classrooms and other facilities. The company worked in a holistic manner, which is deeply appreciated by all of us in Nimpali.

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Mr. Sunil Kerketta applauded Hindalco’s endeavours in providing basic infrastructure to Nimpali village. He was particularly impressed with the company’s construction of a large pond to meet the villagers’ water needs. The community centre that Hindalco is planning to construct soon, will also take care of the social needs of the people of Nimpali, adds Mr Kerketta.

As a responsible corporate citizen and driven by the constant motivation to give back to society, in Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.