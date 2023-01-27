Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar interacts with NRI students

Students of Indian origin living abroad were playing the role of ambassadors of India. They are the harbingers, spreading the message of rich culture and heritage of the country worldwide, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar while interacting with the students of Indian origin from Middle East countries at Raj Bhavan today. The NRIs are on their three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh under Asianet News Channel’s “Proud to be an Indian” program 2023,

The Governor said that today India is again emerging as a superpower in the world. He expressed his views on environmental protection, perspective of changing India and vast democracy of India. He called upon the students to always be connected to their culture and their roots.

Shri Arlekar, while welcoming all the students to Devbhoomi hoped that the natural beauty and clean environment of the State would surely attract them.

He appreciated the efforts of Asianet News Channel for organizing the tour.

Earlier, Chief Coordinating Editor of Asianet News Prasanth Raghuvamsom welcomed the Governor and thanked him for interacting with the students.

On the occasion, the students also shared their experiences and were extremely praised the Republic Day Parade.