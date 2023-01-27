Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar releases Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’

Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today released Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motivational book ‘Exam Warriors’ in the presence of students, teachers and parents of various schools of Shimla City at Raj Bhavan. On the occasion, the students took inspiration from the Prime Minister by listening to the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ telecasted from New Delhi.

He said that students must read about great personalities who have contributed in building and nurturing the nation. Habit of reading books not only strengthens character but also imparts knowledge among children.

During deliberation, the Governor called upon the students to read other knowledge-enhancing books apart from text books. He said that books were our true friends, guides and philosophers and give inspiration to move forward in life. Sharing his experience with the children, Shri Arlekar said, ‘He visits various schools in the State and interacts with the students’. However, it has been noticed that other than textbooks, pertaining to academics students rarely read books. He urged parents and teachers to provide informative books to the children so that the they could develop reading habits’.

He said that Sh. Modi has basically written this book to enable the students overcome stress of examinations. He said that this book is practical guide for both parents and children. It imbibes knowledge, improves concentration and understanding to manage stress.

Students, parents and teachers of Government Senior Secondary School Portmore, Chhota Shimla and Beolia School also shared their experiences and views during the discussion.

Secretary to Governor, Rajesh Sharma also expressed his views on the occasion.