Nari Samman Yojana to be implemented in a phased manner in Himachal Pradesh

A detailed discussion was held regarding providing Rs. 1500 to the women folk of the State, promised by the Congress in its Pratigya Patra during recent assembly elections, in a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil here today.

Agriculture Minister, Chander Kumar and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh, who are the members of the Sub-Committee, also placed forth their valuable suggestions.

Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the state Government was committed to implement ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ to empower the women besides strengthening them socially and economically in a phased manner. He also suggested certain norms pertaining to the eligibility criteria to be adopted for implementing the scheme with the concerned departments.

Before the scheme is implemented in its true spirit, it is necessary to analyse the social and financial perspectives so that the women belonging to economically weaker and backward section of the society could be brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The Committee suggested to deeply study the financial implications involved and directed the concerned departments to submit their reports within stipulated time.

Agriculture Minister, Chander Kumar said that the Government resolves to implement the scheme for which the economic analysis and classification of families needs to be taken into consideration.

Rural Development Minister also suggested the need for extending the benefits of the scheme to the needy.

Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment, M. Sudha Devi, Director, ESOMSA, Hemraj Bairwa, Director, Women and Child Welfare Development, Ekta Kapta and other senior officers were present in the meeting.