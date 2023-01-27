Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates 1st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival in Mumbai

New Delhi : First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival begins at the Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium of NCPA, Mumbai.

Besides, the Union Minister Anuarg Thakur lighted the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the 1st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival accompanied by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi, MP & Actress, Hema Malini, Bollywood Actors Akshay Kumar ,Tiger Shroff & Additional Secretary,Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival said,” SCO Film Festival presents unique opportunities and incredible possibilities for film makers to network, pitch, collaborate and experience the best from the world of cinema. Indian cinema has transcended boundaries and is not only seen as an art but a powerful medium to connect and influence people and cultures across the world.

Raj Kapoor was lovingly mobbed on streets of Moscow & Beijing Raj Kapoor’s ‘Awaara’, was one of first Bollywood movies to be screened in erstwhile Soviet Union Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand & Nargis had millions of fans in several of these countries, says Union Minister.

I am delighted to share that the very first edition of SCO Film Festival in India will screen around 57 films in both Competition and non-competition category, says Union Minister @ianuragthakur at the inauguration of #SCOFilmFestival in Mumbai, he added.

There can be no unity unless we understand each other and stand by each other, says MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi as she hails the spirit of cooperation and togetherness on display at #SCOFilmfestival