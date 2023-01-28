Himachal Pradesh : Government focuses on shifting to electric vehicles

Urges NABARD to provide financial assistance for development projects

To make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State, by 2025, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged National Agriculture Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) to provide liberal financial assistance to the State Government in the electric mobility sector.

He was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of NABARD at Shimla on Friday evening.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government was focusing on shifting from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles in a phased manner to reduce carbon emissions. The Government would submit a concept paper regarding this to NABARD within a week and subsequently a DPR will be prepared in this context. Switching to electric vehicles will mitigate climate change and make Himachal Pradesh a green state, resulting in an increase in the influx of tourists, said the Chief Minister.

He said that NABARD should provide generous financial assistance in building schools, marketing infrastructure, food processing units, electric mobility, and solar power projects. Stressing on enhancing the income of farmers and making them self-reliant, he also asked to provide financial help in the dairy sector also.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister, Chander Kumar, Industries Minister, Hashwardhan Chauhan, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation), Gokul Butail, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister, Vivek Bhatia, CGM NABARD, Sudhanshu KK Mishra, GM NABARD, Vivek Pathania and other senior officers were also present amongst others.

