H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) to visit India from 29-31 January

New Delhi : At the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM), H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), will visit India from 29-31 January 2023. This will be PGA’s first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed UNGA Presidency in September 2022.

2.​ During the visit, PGA will be holding talks with EAM on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. PGA has outlined five priorities for his UNGA Presidency: i) Standing firm on basic principles of the United Nations Charter; ii) Making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation; iii) Aiming at integrated, systemic solutions; iv) Enhancing role of science in decision-making; and v) Increasing solidarity to better endure new chapters of crises facing the world.

3.​ Given PGA’s strong interest in India’s expertise in water management and experience in SDG’s, he would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices. On 30 January, PGA will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN”.

4.​ In New Delhi, PGA will also witness “Beating the Retreat Ceremony” on 29 January and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 30 January, on the occasion of Martyrs Day (Shaheed Diwas).

5.​ PGA will also be traveling to Bengaluru on 31 January, where his engagements include interaction with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. PGA is also expected to visit developments projects in/around Bengaluru and interact with the UN- India country team. Governor of Karnataka would be hosting a dinner in his honour.

6. ​PGA’s visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. It would help reinforce India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 Presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South.