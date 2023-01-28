Identify land for flagship schemes on priority: CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

New Delhi : Direction was issued to all the Deputy Commissioners, to identify land on priority for paving the way to implement the flagship schemes viz: heliport connectivity, electric vehicle charging stations and land for Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools in their respective areas of jurisdiction till 10th February.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued these directions while chairing the video-conference meeting with all the deputy commissioners here today.

To accomplish the status of the Green State, and reduce the carbon emissions, the government has decided to priorities mobility of electric vehicles in the State, besides stressing upon to introduce air connectivity by constructing heliports in each district near district headquarters. He said that the Airport Authority of India has appointed a consultant for the same and he may be consulted while making the norms. The land may be transferred in the name of the concerned department without delay, directed the Chief Minister.

To set up electric charging stations, the land should be identified and transfer the same to the Transport department within a stipulated time as conveyed, stated the Chief Minister. The government would set up the electric charging stations, at a feasible distance, way-side four-lanes, National highways and other major district roads and the district administration should accomplish the task assigned well in time, said he. He also directed the officials of the State electricity board for proper load augmentation for charging stations.

The way side amenities should also be developed along the Charging stations, said he, adding that this will not only facilitate the commuters but will also be an added attraction from tourism point of view. Sh. Sukhu also asked to use the unutilized land wherever available for providing way-side amenities to the people.

Apart from this, to provide quality and modernized education to the children, Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools would be set up having compact integrated complex in every assembly segment. Around 50 bighas of land would be required for the said purpose and it should be within a perimeter of four to five kilometers from the district, Tehsil or sub-divisional headquarters.

He said that the deputy commissioners would be the Nodal officers for the entire process and should positively submit the report by 10th of Feb.

Principal Secretary, Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Secretary Education, Dr. Abhishek Jain, Director transport, Anupam Kashyap attended the meeting.