Health Dept observes ‘National Girl Child Day’

Bhubaneswar : National Girl Child Day is observed every year on 24 January, since 2008, as proposed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India. The main objectives of this day are to raise awareness about the rights and opportunities of girls in India. To celebrate the occasion Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Odisha has organized a programme at the Conference Hall of Combined Health Directorate, Ground floor, HOD Building, Bhubaneswar. During this significant occasion, Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department, Government of Odisha, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Accompanying her esteemed guests were, including Dr. Bijay Kumar Panigrahy, Director of Family Welfare, Dr. Snehalata Sahu, Special Secretary of Public Health, and Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health.

Noteworthy achievements in promoting gender equality were recognized with State-level Awards on Sex Ratio at Birth. Kandhamal district secured the top position, clinching the first prize for maintaining a commendable ratio of 984 girls for every 1000 boys. Similarly, Malkangiri achieved the second position with a ratio of 982, followed by Mayurbhanj at 981, Nabarangpur at 964, and Sambalpur at 963, each earning accolades for their efforts.

The data from NFHS, Civil Registration System clearly reflects the discrimination and inequality against girls and women in the State. However, NHM works towards improving the availability of and access to quality health care, especially for those residing in rural and hard to reach areas. Every life is precious and the Department of Health and Family Welfare takes a life cycle approach to meet the needs of girls and women at every stage. However, there is still a lot of scope for improvement and innovation in addressing the issue of low sex ratio at birth in Odisha. National Girl Child Day is an occasion to recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of girls in various fields.