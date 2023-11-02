Gymnasts of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre shine at 37th National Games

~Nine Gold, Five Silver and Six Bronze medals won in various events~

~ Odisha ranks 2nd in artistic gymnastics with eight medals ~

Bhubaneswar : Gymnasts of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (GHPC) in Bhubaneswar have achieved remarkable success at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa. Out of 15 gymnasts of the GHPC who had participated in various categories, 11 of them won 20 medals in various competitions while representing their respective teams.

Representing Odisha, in the Women Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) category, Pranati Nayak emerged as a star, through her gold winning performances in All-Around (45.60), Vaults (12.68), Uneven Bars (11.333) and Balance Beam (11.733). She also claimed silver medal in Floors (11.400).

In the Men Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category, Tapan Mohanty from team Odisha bagged silver medals in Parallel Bars (Score 13.100) and Still Rings (Score 12.900) while Md. Anas bagged a silver medal in Vault (Score 13.033).

With a total of eight medals, Odisha ranked second in the medals tally in artistic gymnastics. Pranati Nayak was also felicitated by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik for her amazing performance in the National Games.

Among the other gymnasts of the GHPC, representing Haryana, Yogeshwar Singh in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category, bagged three gold medals in All Around, Floors, Horizontal Bars, along with a bronze in Parallel Bars. In the MAG Team Championship, Yogeshwar Singh won a bronze medal with a team score of 240.35.

Representing Services Sports Control Board, in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category, Saif Tamboli secured gold medal in Parallel Bars and Silver in Horizontal Bars, Rakesh Patra claimed bronze in Still Rings, while Gaurav Kumar and Abhijeet Kumar secured bronze in All Rounds and the Pommel Horse, respectively. In the MAG Team Championship category, gymnasts Rakesh Patra, Abhijeet Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Saif Tamboli, and Tapeswaranath Das claimed gold (Score 249.35).

Representing Uttar Pradesh in the Women Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) Team Championships, gymnasts Karishma and Tannu clinched bronze medal with a team score of 142.30.

On this occasion, Mr Vineel Krishna, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, said, “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding performance showcased by the talented gymnasts of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre at the 37th National Games. Their achievements reflect the world class sports eco-system that has been developed in Odisha including the quality of training and support to our athletes.”

Mr. Keiji Kubota, Deputy Director, HR and Administration, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “The gymnasts of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre have displayed unparalleled dedication, grace, and skill, with their remarkable performance. Their achievements at the National Games demonstrated the success of the collaboration between the Government of Odisha and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and the joint vision of making Odisha a hub of world class gymnastics. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and believe that their excellence mirrors the values we uphold at AM/NS India.”

This medal tally and the overall performance of the 15 participating athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Center (GHPC) is a testament to the robust support and efforts by AM/NS India and the Government of Odisha in nurturing sports within the state and the Nation at large.