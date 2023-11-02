Adani Dhamra Port: A wave of breaking records

Dhamra : Adani Dhamra Port has breaks its all record in cargo handling. In the last one month Dhamra port overcame its own record and achieved the highest ever record in cargo handling. On 27th October 2023, Dhamra Port reached the stellar feat of handling 2,58,214 MT thereby surpassing the earlier record of 2,26,610 MT which was made on 11th Oct 2023. Earlier Dhamra Port achieved 1,85,856 MT of cargo handling on 30th May 2023. Also Dharma port has established itself as a developed port in Eastern India in term of import & export.

This momentous occasion was celebrated among all officers and workers of Dhamra port. By encouraging the employees, Dhamra Port CEO Devendra Thakar focused on more and more success in future.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. Its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha presents the most widespread national footprint with deepened hinterland connectivity. The port facilities are equipped with the latest cargo-handling infrastructure which is not only best-in-class, but also capable of handling the largest vessels calling at Indian shores.