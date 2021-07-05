Guru Randhawa makes a statement with his new look, keeps it stylish!

Mumbai: Popular singer Guru Randhawa who makes fans groove to his beat has now suprised them with his new look. Check out this latest look from his upcoming single. We also know for a fact that Guru is into style experiments and his recent appearance is a testament to that. Shot in dubai , the high rated gabru is seen wearing a lose shirt with blonde hair.

From romancing Nushrratt Bharuccha in Ishq Tera to dancing with Nora Fatehi in Naach Meri Rani, we can’t wait to see his upcoming single. Not just his voice, but Guru’s acting skills have also drawn praises from his fans.