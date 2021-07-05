Dalmia Bharat Foundation extends support for rural infrastructure development in Garudagaon, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In its continuous endeavour to provide a better livelihood for all, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia Bharat Group, recently inaugurated a mini solar power grid of 5.5 kw at Alekh Mahima tourist pitha and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a piped drinking water project at Sapanpur village in Garudagaon gram panchayat. With a total investment of Rs 24 lakhs, this initiative by Dalmia Bharat Foundation will improve the standard of living of over 350 families living in the village.

The ceremony was addressed by Shri Ramawatar Sharma, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., Cuttack, in presence of chief guest at the event Sri Prashant Kumar Behera, MLA, Salipur. Village Sarpanch Shri Subodh Kumar Samal, PS member- Sukant Samal of Garudagaon GP, village opinion-makers and SHG members were also present at the event.

Speaking on the development, Shri Ramawtar Sharma said, “At Dalmia Bharat, our CSR activities are strategically done with the intent of giving back to the society through activities which can help people overcome their challenges in life. By installing a mini solar power grid with a capacity of 5.5 kw, we aim to provide access to energy to the 1500 villagers living in Sapanpur. Further, with the commencement of the piped drinking water project, we intend to bring safe and clean drinking water closer to the community, thereby improving the health, hygiene and quality of life of people living in the region.”