Gunjaran Yatra team in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Gunjaran yatra team reached Bhubaneswar today early this morning and was welcomed by members of the Bhubaneswar Vikas Sangathan. During the day, the truck will drive around different parts of the basti – Palasuni, Ekamra Kanan Park, Nayapally Durga Mandap, MLA colonies, Patia Big Bazaar, Utkal Galleria, interact with the community and share its journey. Cultural activities, quiz competitions, and citizen’s talks will be organized in different strategic locations of Bhubaneswar .

Organised by non-profit Atmashakti Trust, Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Gunjaran – Story on Wheels is a 25 Day campaign that started on 25 November from Malkangiri & Sundargarh. It traveled over 4500 km covering 25 districts of Odisha collecting stories, experiences, and testimonials from over 1 Lakh people. The journey’s findings will be shared in a state-level event on 8 & 9 Dec 2021 at Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre.