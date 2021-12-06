India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 127.93 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 Cr (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,32,86,429 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,84,617 2nd Dose 95,48,009 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,81,233 2nd Dose 1,65,92,175 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 46,75,22,029 2nd Dose 24,44,87,121 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,69,15,771 2nd Dose 12,62,94,812 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,69,97,622 2nd Dose 8,21,86,280 Total 1,27,93,09,669

The recovery of 8,834 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,69,608.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 162 consecutive days now.

8,306 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,86,263tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.82 Cr (64,82,59,067) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.78% remains less than 1% for the last 22 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.94%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 63 days and below 3% for 98 consecutive days now.