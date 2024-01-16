Gujarat Wins 11th Edition of Siyaram’s Blind National Cricket Tournament at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai

Mumbai : In a thrilling conclusion to the Siyaram’s Blind National Cricket Tournament, Gujarat has once again showcased its cricketing excellence by winning the final match against Maharashtra at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai. The tournament, which saw participation from eight teams including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, culminated in a gripping final that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The final points table read:

No. Team Played Won Lost 1. Gujarat 4 4 0 2. Maharashtra 4 3 1 3. Delhi 3 2 1 4. Goa 3 2 1 5. Rajasthan 3 1 2 6. Uttar Pradesh 3 1 2 7. Karnataka 3 1 2 8. Madhya Pradesh 3 0 0

Maharashtra, after winning the toss, elected to bat first, setting a target of 107 for Gujarat. The match saw an impressive performance from Yogesh, who scored a resilient 54 not out.

Gujarat, true to its reputation, chased down the target, thanks to a spectacular batting display by Ketan Patel and skipper Sanjay Daroda, who scored 54 and 48 not out respectively. The victory was a testament to the team’s consistent performance throughout the tournament. Sanjay Daroda was awarded the Player of the match for his batting display and fielding brilliance resulting in 2 run outs.

Mr. Ramesh Poddar, CMD, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., expressed his admiration for the spirit of the tournament, “Siyaram’s has been the proud sponsor for many years of this prestigious event in association with The Blind Welfare Organisation, reaffirming their commitment to fostering talent and inclusivity in sports. “The sheer determination and talent displayed in this tournament are incredibly inspiring. Siyaram’s is committed to nurturing these qualities and providing a stage for such remarkable athletes. We congratulate not just the winners but all the participants who have made this event a resounding success.”

“We are deeply honored to witness such an incredible display of skill and perseverance at this year’s Blind National Cricket Tournament. Each match, especially today’s final, reinforces our belief in the limitless potential of these athletes. Siyaram’s is proud to play a role in providing a platform for such talent to flourish, and we remain committed to the cause of sports inclusivity. Congratulations to Gujarat for their outstanding victory and to every team that competed with such heart and determination.” added Mr. Pawan Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Siyaram Silk Mills Limited.

There are 3 categories in blind cricket B1 (4 players), B2 (4 players) and B3 (3 players). Players in the B1 category are completely blind, B2 category players are 75 percent blind while the B3 category players are 60 percent blind. This year’s edition has not only provided a competitive platform but also brought to the forefront the sheer tenacity and skill of all the cricketers involved.

As the Siyaram’s Blind National Cricket Tournament draws to a close, it leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary cricket and a reminder of the power of sports to unite and uplift.