Montra Electric launches Ad campaign, “Bharat ka Super Auto”

Bengaluru : Montra Electric, the EV brand of 123 years legacy Murugappa Group, today introduced its new ad campaign, “Bharat ka Super Auto”. This campaign marks a significant leap forward for Montra Electric’s mission to redefine the last-mile mobility sector in India.

With its distinctive design, powerful performance, and robust build quality, Montra Electric aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) three-wheeler sector. The “Bharat ka Super Auto” campaign is poised to engage audiences nationwide in six diverse languages, highlighting the effectiveness of the Super Auto.

The new ad campaign also emphasizes the Super Auto’s impressive range of 203 km with just one charge, ensuring unmatched convenience and reliability. Furthermore, the campaign highlights the increased legroom for both the driver and passengers, coupled with a boot space that sets the standard in its category, and seamless charging via a standard home socket making it an optimal selection for urban commuters and travelers alike.

Mr. KK Paul, Managing Director, TICMPL, said, “The new ad campaign for Montra Electric not only serves as a promotional initiative but also emerges as a driving force for positive change. It aspires to not only showcase the technological advancements of the Super Auto but also to inspire a collective movement towards a greener and more environmentally conscious tomorrow. The Electric 3W segment holds significant growth potential, serving as a crucial player in India’s ambitious quest to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and Montra Electric aspires to be a part of this journey.”

Mr. Piyush Pandey, Head Marketing & Exports, Montra Electric said, “We are delighted to launch the new campaign for Montra Electric, ‘Bharat ka Super Auto.’ It symbolizes our dedication to providing state-of-the-art technology while placing the highest emphasis on addressing the varied needs of our esteemed customers. This new ad campaign transcends the mere display of innovation; it mirrors our steadfast dedication to sculpting an exquisite, customer-centric journey. Join us as we go full throttle on this journey with the 123-year-old legacy of Murugappa Group to provide eco-friendly commercial mobility solutions for an efficient tomorrow.”

The new ad campaign, conceptualized with Schbang, underscores the customer-centric approach of Montra Electric and showcases the brand’s technological innovations in the EV sector.

Mr. Dhruv Rajput, vice president- brand solutions and head of planning, Schbang expressed, “Crafting the Bharat ka Super Auto campaign for Montra Electric was a journey of imagination and innovation. Our creative endeavor sought to infuse life into metal, turn technology into a story, and make every kilometer an adventure.”

Montra Electric’s “Bharat ka Super Auto” campaign goes beyond advertisement; it signifies the brand’s dedication to providing a sustainable, efficient, and stylish solution for the future of last-mile mobility in India. As the nation embraces the electric revolution, Montra Electric stands at the forefront, propelling positive change towards a greener and cleaner tomorrow.