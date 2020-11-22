Gujarat education minister congratulates Odia scientist Karmee

Gandhinagar: In a letter Gujarat minister of education (Primary, Higher and Technical), law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, salt industry, cow breeding, and civil aviation Shri Bhupendrarsinh Chudasama has sent a congratulatory message to Odia scientist Dr Sanjib Kumar Karmee.

It should be noted that Karmee has adorned the most coveted list of “World Ranking of Top 2% Scientists” in a recently released study carried out by a team of scientists from Stanford University, USA led by Dr John PA Ioannidis. Dr Karmee’s worldwide rank in the biotechnology discipline is 726. He is among the top 1.442%.

Dr.Karmee is a native of Tebhapadar in Odisha’s Subarnapur district. He is currently based in Gujarat.

In an official communication dated 7th November 2020, honorable minister Shri Bhupendrarsinh Chudasama stated that “it is a matter of pride to witness the inclusion of scientists of Gujarat in a report on research presence at a global level. Further the minister stated that, the higher education department of the state helped the universities in Gujarat establish research parks, industry-academia forums and this has in-turn established long term relationship of the research centers of the universities of Gujarat with collaborating foreign universities”.

The minister said that: he takes this opportunity to share the proud moment being felt by your family and colleagues; and take this opportunity to congratulate you for your contribution. The letter concluded wishing all the best to the scientist and with a hope for future contribution to bring more laurels to the state.

In his reaction Dr Karmee said that getting a pat on the back from the highest authority is indeed a proud feeling. The appreciation letter from the honorable minister motivates him to give more and he feels humbled. In several states of India hard working Odia people are doing well in their own field by contributing to the national growth.

