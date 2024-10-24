Odisha based BonV Aero Wins at Drone Hackathon during Amaravati Drone Summit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha based and India’s leading aerial mobility manufacturing firm, BonV Aero emerged as a winner at one of India’s largest Drone Hackathons, held alongside the Amaravati Drone Summit on October 22. The event attracted over 500 participants, each presenting innovative solutions to challenges in drone technology.

Organized by the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation, the hackathon aimed to encourage the development of drone-based applications across various sectors. BonV Aero distinguished itself by focusing on drone delivery solutions for remote and hilly regions where conventional transport faces significant limitations. Recently, the company set a world record at Umling La Pass, executing a high-altitude hover flight at 19,024 feet, carrying a 30 kg payload. As a key supplier of heavy-lift UAVs to the Indian Army, BonV Aero continues to push the boundaries of drone technology.

Satyabrata Satapathy, CEO & Co-Founder of BonV Aero, expressed his pride in the achievement: “Our mission is to develop drone-based solutions for delivering critical goods to regions where traditional transport is inefficient. This recognition validates our efforts and reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing logistics through drone technology.”

The summit featured keynote addresses from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, both of whom highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to become a leader in drone innovation. They urged drone manufacturers to use the state as a testing ground for new use cases and proofs of concept.

A drone show featuring 5,500 drones further showcased the technological advancements on display, underscoring the summit’s significance in fostering collaboration and innovation in the drone industry.

BonV Aero’s success at the hackathon reflects its dedication to advancing logistics solutions through drone technology, aligning with Andhra Pradesh’s vision of becoming a hub for drone-based innovations.