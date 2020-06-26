Govt taking all measures to ensure UP becomes a safe, secure investment destination: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhhi: Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today said that the state government is taking all measures to ensure that UP becomes a safe, secure investment destination. He urged the industry to invest in the state.

Addressing the FICCI webinar ‘Rebuilding and Rebooting the Economy of Uttar Pradesh Post COVID 19’, Shri Yogi Adityanath said that in last 3 years, a land bank of more than 20,000 acre has been created for promoting investment and infrastructure development in the state.

He said that ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ was launched by the Prime Minister, which would benefit over 1.25 crore migrant workers and labourers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The Chief Minister added that the government is mapping skills of migrant labourers and is working on providing them with suitable employment opportunities.

Highlighting the path-breaking policies of the state government, Shri Yogi Adityanath said that labour reforms were fast-tracked and finalized for employment generation. Also, several redundant policies are being reviewed and scrapped, which will make it easier for investors to seamlessly work in the state without any barriers.

Alluding to the importance of technology, the Chief Minister said that given the pandemic situation it has become essential to adopt technology for faster economic growth. He added that the government is working on improving connectivity in the state by way of airports and roads and is also focusing on regional connectivity.

Shri Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has been partnering with FICCI and has delivered many successful initiatives such as the UP Investors’ Summit, Defence Expo and Grounding Breaking Ceremony. “Such endeavors proved that the collaboration between the government, industry and other stakeholders can enhance the investment opportunities manifold,” he added.

Shri Satish Mahana, Cabinet Minister, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh said that the state government is closely reviewing its policies and is looking at ways to amend them to enable industry to prosper in times of COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the government looks forward to suggestions from the industry that can be incorporated in its policies for economic development of the state.

Shri Sidharth Nath Singh, Cabinet Minister, Investment & Export Promotion, NRI and MSME, Govt of Uttar Pradesh said that infrastructure is developing at a fast pace in the state. He added that even during the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government has organized several virtual roadshows with countries like the US, EU and Japan to promote investment in the state.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI & Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said that the Uttar Pradesh government has come out with many investment friendly policies, which has encouraged investors and enabled the industry to prosper in the state. She added that the government has invested in infrastructure and created a positive ecosystem for industry in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Reddy said that FICCI Uttar Pradesh State Council under the leadership of its Chair Mr Sharad Jaipuria and the Co-Chair Mr Amar Tulsiyan is trying to deepen its engagement with the state government by conceptualizing activities in the key focus sectors of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Sharad Jaipuria, Chair, FICCI Uttar Pradesh State Council & CMD, Ginni International Ltd and Mr Amar Tulsiyan, Co-Chair, FICCI Uttar Pradesh State Council & Founder Partner, Shudh Plus Hygiene Products also addressed the webinar.

Industry leaders including Mr Uday Shankar, Senior Vice President, FICCI & President, APAC, The Walt Disney Company & Chairman Star India & Disney India; Mr Y K Modi, Past President FICCI & Executive Chairman Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd; Mr Rajan Bharti Mittal, Past President FICCI & Vice Chairman Bharti Enterprises; Dr Jyotsna Suri, Past President, FICCI & Chairperson & Managing Director The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group; Mr Rashesh Shah, Past President, FICCI & Chairman and CEO Edelweiss Group; Mr Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, FICCI West Bengal State Council & Chairman, Obeetee Pvt. Ltd. & Managing Director, Luxmi Group; Mr Uma Shankar Bhartia, Past Chairman, FICCI U.P. State Council & Chairman & Managing Director, India Glycols Ltd; Mr L K Jhunjhunwala, Past Chairman, FICCI U.P. State Council & CMD KM Sugar Mills Ltd; and Mr Vipul Ray, Senior Vice President, Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association, also shared their views with the Chief Minister.

