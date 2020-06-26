Hyundai’s compact SUV Venue has crossed one lakh sales mark since the launch

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMI), country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, celebrates the highly successful first year of India’s first Fully Connected SUV – VENUE that has sold over 1 lakh units since its launch last year, with over 97 400 Happy Customers in India & more than 7 400 Happy Customers in International markets. Surpassing many milestones, Hyundai VENUE is well poised to become an SUV of Many Firsts.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai VENUE is India’s first Fully Connected SUV and most awarded Car of The Year 2019-20 setting a chord with New Age customers. Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With VENUE, we have pioneered Fully Connected technology for customers. Additionally, VENUE has paved the way to democratize Global Technologies such as Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi & 7-Speed DCT for Hyundai cars in India, offering customers’ excitement, delight and enhanced value.”

Hyundai VENUE began creating new records right from its launch and became an SUV of Many Firsts:

§ Within 1 year of launch, sale of 100 000 plus vehicles

§ Highest selling sub 4-Meter Compact SUV in CY 2020 in India (Jan-May).

§ Nearly 44 % of VENUE sales coming from Hyundai’s advanced Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol engine, making it the most popular engine option and showcasing a strong acceptance of Hyundai’s Advanced Global Technology.

§ Over 15 000 units sold of the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi engine mated with 7-Speed DCT transmission that offers customers a sporty drive experience.

§ 30 % plus contribution from the advanced 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 engine (Mar-Jun 2020)

§ Over 30 000 customers have opted for VENUE Variants with BlueLink Connected Technology

Hyundai VENUE is crafted step-by-step to meet the needs of Indian youth who seek future technology, Space, Comfort, Safety and Ergonomics with new age style. The development direction of Hyundai VENUE is defined by Solid Presence, Refreshing Driving Experience and Leading-Edge Seamless Connectivity. The core philosophy of VENUE stands for the 3rd SPACE which is trendy, unique and stylish and is a true representation of Hyundai’s connected SUV. Hyundai VENUE aims to create ease of life for the customers by being their connected friend on the go.

Hyundai VENUE possesses Confident and Characteristic front design with Bold yet premium appeal. The design of the new VENUE exhibits confident body forms, delivering a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language. The front of the vehicle showcases the Dark Chrome Front Grille which includes the new Hyundai signature face while the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line. The sophisticated rear design with unique emblem gives it a premium and luxury appeal.

