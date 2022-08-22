Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stresses the need to increase the participation of women in the police force

New Delhi : While presiding over the concluding ceremony of the two-day 10th National Conference of Women in Police, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed the need to further increase the participation of women in the police force by providing them equal opportunities.

He appreciated the efforts of Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and Himachal Pradesh Police for organizing this National conference. He hoped that during this two-day conference, there would have been fruitful discussions on various subjects related to the women and added that important issues related should be brought to the fore.

The Governor said that gender discrimination was only a natural subject but there should be equality of opportunity and thinking. He said that in Himachal Pradesh, a provision of 25 per cent has been made for women in the police force whereas at present only 14 per cent women were included. This was not because of gender discrimination but as of lack of opportunity. He said that the subject should be discussed in the men’s section. He stressed on making the male force aware about this from the BPRD. He said that by changing their thinking, challenges and problems are automatically solved.

Director General, BPRD Balaji Srivastava, welcomed the Governor and said that about 220 women police officers and personnel of various ranks representing the police forces have participated in the conference. He said that the National Conference of Women in Police was started in the year 2002. After that this conference was being organized every two years. The issues related to women were discussed in depth in the conference, he added and said that such conferences have also seen a massive change in the women police.

Earlier, DGP Sanjay Kundu felicitated the Governor.

Director, BPRD Tejinder Singh Luthra, gave detailed information about the various sessions organized in the 10th National Conference.

Additional Director General, BPRD Neeraj Sinha, presented a vote of thanks.

Principal Secretary, A.R. Anuradha, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma, officers of BPRD and senior police officers from different states of the country and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.