HP Cabinet decisions

New Delhi : The State Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the heavy losses to the lives and properties in the State. The Cabinet also expressed grief over the sad demise of 32 people during the recent heavy rains and expressed its heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. As many as 6 persons are missing and 12 injured during the recent heavy downpour.

It also gave approval for revision of rates/entitlement/limit of the House Building Advance in respect of State Government employees. The maximum of HBA would be 25 times of the basic pay subject to maximum of Rs. 15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity whichever is the least for new construction/purchase of new house/flat.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to provide immediate ex-gratia grant of minimum of Rs. 55000 and maximum Rs. 1.50 lakh to family of the regular employees and minimum of Rs. 35000 and maximum of Rs. One lakh to the family of contract employees in the event of death of the employees.

It gave its nod to review the policy for felling programme of Khair trees from private land in the State to benefit the farmers of the lower and mid areas of the district.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 10 posts of teaching and non teaching staff in Government College Thural in Kangra district to facilitate the students of the area.

It decided to upgrade Government High School Thathal Jangal in Jhanduta Vidhan Sabha area of Bilaspur district to Senior Secondary School and upgrade Government Middle Schools Anah and Khablech in Mandi district to Government High Schools alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet also decided to open new Government Sanskrit College at Shingla in Rampur Vidhan Sabha area of Shimla district alongwith creation and filling up requisite posts of different categories to man this college and making provision of Rs. Five crore for creating essential infrastructure.

The Cabinet decided to start science classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Lagauti and Pujali and commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary School Chanoun in Kullu district alongwith creation and filling up of nine posts.

It gave its consent to open new Ayurvedic Health Centre at Barara in Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district along with creation of requisite posts.

It also approved opening of Ayurvedic Health Centre at Sogat in Nurpur Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district alongwith creation and filling up of three posts.

It also gave its consent to open New Jal Shakti Circle at Bhawarna under Jal Shakti Zone Dharamsala in Kangra district alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts of different categories.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 60 posts of non-teaching employees in Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district on contract basis.

It also decided to open office of Deputy Director Horticulture, Centre of Excellence Sidhpur in Mandi district to facilitate horticulture activities in the region.

The Cabinet decided to open office of SMS (Horticulture) at Dodra Kwar in Shimla district to facilitate the people of the area.

It also decided to start new trades of IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture) Mechanic Electric Vehicle and IoT Technician (Smart Health Care) in Government ITI Bagsaid in Mandi district alongwith creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave its nod to create one post of Assistant Professor, one post of Senior resident and two posts of Nuclear Medicine Technologists in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district.

It gave its approval to refund premium of 2 years paid for HIMCARE cards of 392 beneficiary families under Mukhya Mantri Himcare Yojna. It also decided to enhance the validity period HIMCARE cards of 4484 beneficiary families from one year to three years.

It gave its approval to hire 16 Checking vehicles in State Taxes and Excise Department for proper implementation of Excise Policy and strengthen excise enforcement in the State.

It gave its approval to open new Primary School at village Sidhyar in Education Block Seraj-II in Mandi district.

It gave its consent to make two government colleges at Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district and Jeori in Shimla district functional to facilitate the students of the areas.

The Cabinet gave its approval in favour of Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation for implementation/execution of the Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh in Solan district.

The Cabinet expressed concern over quality and availability of government supply of cement. It was decided that Director Industries, Director Rural Development and Managing Director State Civil Supplies Corporation will look into the matter and submit a report to the Chief Secretary within three days.