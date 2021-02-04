Government working on a comprehensive scheme for welfare of transgenders: Rattan Lal Kataria

New Delhi: Minister of state for social Justice and empowerment, Sh Rattan lalKataria submitted a statement in the Parliament that the Government is working on an Umbrella Scheme that shall address issues like access to health, education, welfare, skill upgradation,shelter and economic support for livelihood of transgender persons. The statement was submitted in reply to a question raised by Shri AnumulaRevanth Reddy, a member of parliament from the Malkajgiri constituency in telangana.

The M.P enquired about the plan of the Government to allocate special funds for generating livelihood opportunities for the community and also about the data on number of transgenders currently working in public services.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the Parliament, MrKataria informed that in a first, the Government enacted the Transgenders persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 which is a landmark step towards securing the welfare of this community. The Act deals with the most important and sensitive issue of granting certificate of identity to transgender persons and lays down a streamlined procedure for it. The Act also includes provisions for non-discrimination, equal opportunities in employment, provisions for making schemes on education, social security and accessible healthcare for the community. He informed that in November 2020, a National portal was launched by the Ministry, where in TG persons can apply for obtaining certificate of identity from the concerned District Magistrate. The portal does away with the requirement of any physical interface. So far, the portal has received 259 applications.

MrKataria added that the Government has constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons – a platform for the representatives of the community to bring forth the issues faced by them in their day to day life. This Council, he added, shall act as an Apex body for addressing the concerns of the community. The council is headed by the Minister of Social justice and Empowerment and draws participation from the officials of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, Education, Rural Development, Labour and Employment, Legal affairs, NITI Aayog etc.

Regarding help extended to the community during the COVID Pandemic, MrKataria informed that a one time assistance of Rs 1500 per TG person was provided by the Ministry through the NCBCFDC. A total of 5711 TG persons benefitted through the DBT. In addition to it, ration kits were also distributed through the District Administration. Medical Camps were also organized in 8 states and attended by 1005 TG persons.

MrKataria mentioned that the Government is fully committed to holistically address the issues faced by the community and correct the historical injustice and neglect, the community has been subjected to since time immemorial.