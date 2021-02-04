FICCI partners with CIF, TRI, & the Consulate General of India for the ‘Canada – India Healthcare Summit 2021’

New Delhi: Canada India Foundation (CIF), Toronto Rehab Institute – University Health Network (TRI), FICCI and the Consulate General of India (CGI) announced the Canada- India Healthcare Summit 2021 (CIHS 2021), scheduled on 20- 21 May as a virtual event, with Toronto as the hosting venue. The summit will address the themes of Pandemic Response and Post-COVID Healthcare, Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence and will also feature the CIF/Kite Institute Powerplay Pitch competition for innovators and start-ups in the healthcare sector.

Addressing the launch event of the Canada India Healthcare Summit, Ms Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India in Toronto said, “The Indian Consulate in Toronto has been very supportive of CIF in all its past forums and holds the organization in high regard for its passion and ability to bring Canada and India together.” She added that the Consulate is pleased to co-organize CIHS 2021, which will showcase India’s accomplishments in healthcare-related emerging technologies.

As India’s largest and apex business organisation, FICCI will be steering a delegation of eminent personalities and professionals from Indian healthcare industry for the CIHS 2021.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee & Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals said, “FICCI is delighted to lead the Indian delegation and share insights and experiences from various Indian organisations at this summit. We hope that the forum will result in healthcare solution providers from the two countries to collaborate using the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for mutual benefit.”

The summit this year will be the third Canada-India Healthcare Summit that CIF will be organizing, after its earlier initiatives in 2015 in Toronto and in New Delhi in 2017.

Mr Satish Thakkar, Chair of Canada India Foundation, said, “CIF pioneered the organization of high-level thematic Canada India Forums with a public policy focus. These forums not only facilitated dialogue among public, industry and academic leaders in the respective fields, but also created opportunities for new business initiatives. CIF will continue to leverage these forums and create awareness about the tremendous potential that exists between Canada and India to partner on matters benefitting its citizens,” he added.

Canadian healthcare initiatives to be showcased at the Forum will be led by Toronto Rehab Institute, world leader in new technologies for rehabilitation. Ms Anette Larsson, Senior Campaign Director, TRI said, “TRI co-organized the 2015 Forum with CIF and we look forward to connecting with India’s technology leaders in healthcare, exploring ground-breaking ways to benefit patients needing rehabilitation. We are particularly excited this year to join hands with CIF to coordinate our highly successful Kite Powerplay Pitch Competition with the Summit.”

Dr VI Lakshmanan, Vice Chairman & CEO- Process Research Ortech Inc, Canada & Summit Chair, said that the summits have previously brought together healthcare experts, governments, and business leaders to explore opportunities for Canada and India to work together on healthcare. “Key partners and participants included the Government of Ontario, Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India), Apollo Hospitals, Apotex, and many others. The forums have also facilitated many new collaborative ventures.” he added.

As a run-up to the Summit, a series of webinars focusing on specific themes will be conducted on 24 February, 10 March, and 25 March. The webinars will be coordinated by Dr Arun Chockalingam, Chair of the Technical Committee for the Summit and will culminate in a set of White Papers that will be published and presented at the summit.

The immediate outcome of CIHS 2021 will be the preparation of a policy document, including recommendations for Canadian and Indian governments and healthcare sector. The summit report, incorporating healthcare policy recommendations, will be presented to both governments as well as other stakeholders.

Details and updates about the summit can be obtained from the summit website www.canadaindiahealthcaresummit.org and other social media platforms.