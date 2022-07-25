Government takes a number of steps to make provision of potable drinking water in quality-affected habitations

New Delhi : In recent years, Government has taken a number of steps to make provision of potable drinking water in quality-affected habitations, as reported by States/ UTs, the number of habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources beyond permissible limit, is coming down. Year-wise details are as under:

As on date Number of rural habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources 01.04.2018 64,743 01.04.2019 57,539 01.04.2020 54,637 01.04.2021 36,054 01.04.2022 26,279 20.07.2022 26,126

Government of India, in partnership with States/UTs, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to provide potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024 with an estimated outlay of 3.60 lakh Crore. Under JJM, financial assistance is provided to States/UTs. While planning water supply schemes to provide tap water supply to households, priority is given to quality–affected habitations. States may decide appropriate water treatment technologies for treatment of water to provide potable water to households.

For technological solutions, a Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Government of India has been set up to examine and recommend various innovations and water related technologies received from govt./ autonomous/ private entities, which can be used in providing potable tap water supply to every household.

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.