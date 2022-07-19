Government of India to promote renewable energy in the country

New Delhi : Against the target of achieving 175 GW of Renewable Energy (excluding Large Hydro) installed capacity by 2022, a total of 114.07 GW renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) has been installed in the country as on 30-06-2022. Further, a capacity of 60.66 GW is under various stages of implementation and a capacity of 23.14 GW is under various stages of bidding.

The Government has taken several steps to promote renewable energy in the country. These include :

Permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 percent under the automatic route, Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by 30th June 2025, Declaration of trajectory for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) up to the year 2022, Setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks to provide land and transmission to RE developers on a plug and play basis, Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II, etc, Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power, Setting up of Project Development Cell for attracting and facilitating investments, Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar PV and Wind Projects. Government has issued orders that power shall be dispatched against Letter of Credit (LC) or advance payment to ensure timely payment by distribution licensees to RE generators.

This information was given by Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.