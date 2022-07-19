Steps by Government of India to boost employment opportunities in the green energy sector

New Delhi : The Ministry is developing qualified and skilled manpower in Renewable Energy area through its Human Resource Development Programme. The salient components of the programme are as followsa:-

Suryamitra Skill Development Programme (Solar PV technician training) was launched by MNRE in 2015 for boosting employment opportunities by creating skilled manpower and for installation, operation and maintenance of solar power projects. A cumulative total of 51331 no. of suryamitras were trained from inception up to May 2022 under this programme out of which 26967 no. of suryamitras got employment. The Ministry has launched the Jal-Urjamitra Skill Development Programme to train Small Hydro Power Plant Technicians for installation, operation, repair and maintenance of Small Hydro Power Projects. Vayumitra Skill Development Programme (VSDP) (Phase-1) has been launched for creating skilled and trained manpower for maintenance of Wind power projects. Support to educational, training organizations and NGOs to undertake short-term training courses on various aspects of renewable energy, specifically to create trained manpower for system design, installation, operation and maintenance of renewable energy projects. Ministry is encouraging students to take courses of renewable energy by providing National Renewable Energy Fellowships at M.Tech, M.Sc., and Ph.D levels.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.