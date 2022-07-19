Sarbananda Sonowal says, power for establishment of new Major Ports and administrative control of Major Ports vests with the Central Government

New Delhi : The power for establishment of new Major Ports and administrative control of Major Ports vests with the Central Government. Establishment & administrative control of Non Major Ports are within the purview of respective State Governments. As per the provisions of the Major Port Authorities, Act, 2021, the Boards of the respective Major Ports are authorized to make rules or regulations to develop and provide infrastructure facilities and such other infrastructure in the interest of the Major Port. Keeping in view the future requirements, Major Ports are developing some berths, terminals, oil jetties, etc. to enhance their capacity and operational efficiency.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has identified 81 Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects (value Rs. 42,300 Crore) till financial year 2024-25 for developing major ports’ berths, terminals, oil jetties, etc. As on March-2022, the capacity of Major Ports of India is 1598 MTPA, whereas the Major Ports have handled 720 MT traffic during the financial year 2021-22.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.