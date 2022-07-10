New Delhi : Giving a big bonanza to the people of Backward Classes, Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal announced that the government will constitute the Backward Classes Commission afresh. He said that after its formation, this Commission will also take care of all the problems of the community. Through the commission, it will be ensured that the beneficiaries get the benefits of all the schemes. The Chief Minister said this while addressing the celebrations of Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara on the holy land of Kurukshetra.

The Chief Minister said that we have constituted a separate Commission or Board for the welfare of all those sections, who were left behind in the race for progress due to some reasons. We are committed for the social, educational and economic upliftment of all sections. The state government is engaged in financially strengthening those families who have been left behind due to some reason.

Sh. Manohar Lal said that for the social, economic and educational upliftment of the backward classes, scheduled castes and the poor, the government is running more than 300 schemes. Haryana is the first state in the country to make available 618 services of 47 departments online through 117 Antyodaya Bhawans and about 20,000 Atal Seva Kendras in the state to make benefits available under one roof.