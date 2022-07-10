New Delhi: Effecting one of the biggest ever seizures of illegal arms, Haryana Police has confiscated 35 country-made pistols, 6 desi katta alongwith 11 magazines from the possession of two accused in Palwal district.

Sharing the information here today, the Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused identified as Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh are native of district Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured illegal weapons from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh for supply to local miscreants in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi areas. The arrested accused are being thoroughly interrogated to know the buyers of the weapons.

Giving details of the operation, he said that a police team during patrolling in Hodal area got secret input that two youths who used to supply illegal weapons in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab would be coming with a large cache of illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, police established a naka. After some time, two men with bags in their hands were seen coming down from a truck, who were shocked to see the police party in front and started turning back but were nabbed. During the search of the accused, 41 illegal weapons including 35 country-made pistols, 6 desi katta and 11 magazines were recovered from their bags.

A case has been registered against them and a thorough probe is underway.

In Palwal, police have so far recovered 168 illegal weapons in 111 cases registered in 2022 by nabbing 113 accused.