New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal, on the birth anniversary of Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara, had langar sitting among the devotees at Kurukshetra today.

During this, MP, Sh. Naib Singh Saini, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sh Sandeep Singh, MLA, Sh. Subhash Sudha and other dignitaries along with office bearers of Labana and Vanjara Samaj were also present. Amidst heavy rains, a huge bhandara was organized for the people under the shed set up in the grain market of Thanesar. The Chief Minister also partook langar with everyone. There was a feeling of happiness among the people that the Chief Minister joined them for langar in a very simple manner. Under the supervision of Nodal Officer Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Ms. Mamta Sharma, the langar service was organized in a very spectacular and well-planned manner. There was a feeling of great reverence and affection among the people towards the langar service and everyone had the langar with great fervor.