As of 9 am, the 6th phase of elections has recorded a 10.82% voter turnout.

Bihar: 9.66%

Haryana: 8.31%

Jammu & Kashmir: 8.89%

Jharkhand: 11.74%

Delhi: 8.94%

Odisha: 7.43%

Uttar Pradesh: 12.33%

West Bengal: 16.54%