Odisha CM Mohan Majhi allocates portfolios; retains home, GA, I&PR, WR & Planning & Convergence

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi allocates portfolios; retains home, GA, I&PR, WR & Planning & Convergence.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo gets Agriculture & Energy

Deputy CM Pravati Parida gets Women & Child Development

