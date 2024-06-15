Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi allocates portfolios; retains home, GA, I&PR, WR & Planning & Convergence.
Deputy CM KV Singh Deo gets Agriculture & Energy
Deputy CM Pravati Parida gets Women & Child Development
