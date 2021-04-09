Garmin India launches Rally Power Meter- Rally RS100 for advanced cycling dynamics

Mumbai: Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today launched a single-sensing Power Meter- Rally RS100 designed for road cyclists. The sleek pedals will provide an in-depth analysis of one’s performance and be an ideal companion for cyclists on any ride – from road to mountain to gravel.

The Rally RS100 delivers reliable power measurements and analyses the performance by measuring power and cadence. The pedals are easy to transfer between bikes no matter what bike you’re on or where you’re riding.

Garmin’s rally power meters have undergone rigorous testing to ensure reliable, accurate data on every training session. These pedals are designed and manufactured introducing compatibility with SHIMANO SPD-SL cleats.

Speaking on the launch of new power meter, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India said, “Garmin has always understood the need of their customers and has aligned itself to provide the best of products to help them achieve their goals. With Rally RS100, we are here to provide more power to the cyclists who want to train to improve their performance and a companion which will deliver accurate data to keep riding in all terrains. This product will excite the cycling enthusiasts with its specifications and dynamic features.”

Riders can get the most from their training by pairing the Rally power meters with compatible Edge® cycling computers and the Garmin Connect™ app to seamlessly upload data and update software. The Rally power meters are also compatible with popular indoor training platforms, including the Tacx Training app, Zwift, TrainerRoad and more.1

The Rally RS100 feature up to 120 hours of battery life, allowing riders to train for weeks or possibly months at a time.

Price: The single-sensing Power Meter- Rally RS100 is available at a price of Rs. 59,990/-

Availability: Rally RS100 will be available at the following stores: Rajesh Cycles (Noida), Cyclofit (New Delhi), Bike Shark (Mumbai), Wheelsports (Bengaluru), Bike Affair (Hyderabad)