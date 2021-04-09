Give your best always- Shallu Jindal to Wushu players of Barbil

Barbil: Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), Ms Shallu Jindal interacted with Wushu players belonging to the tribal predominant region here on Thursday and encouraged them to stay focussed on game.

“Whether you win or not, but always strive to give your best in every challenge and let the rest go. Because you are worth your best effort,” said Ms Jindal while interacting with the jubilant Wushu players.

She added that – the will to win, the desire to succeed and the urge to reach full potential are the keys that will unlock the doors to personal excellence.

During her visit to the Martial Art Sports Complex, developed by the JSPL Foundation, she spoke to the with international Wushu medalist Mr Bablu Munda, who shared his experience at global platform. She too encouraged Ms Manju Munda, a national medalist, and advised her to do better both in games and studies as well.

At the Sports Complex, the players and Wushu aspirants demonstrated their spectacular talents in the guidance of coach Mr. Pankaj Kumar Mahanta. Ms Jindal appreciated the efforts of the Coach and the associates and offered all kinds of need base support and requirements to the rural sports talents for achieving excellence in the game . The visit was conducted abiding to the Covid Protocols.

JSPL Foundation has been extending nutrition, infrastructure and coaching support to Wushu Players of Keonjhar, which resulted in grooming the Wushu players from this tribal predominant region hitting headlines for winning National and International Medals for the State of Odisha

Later in the day, she visited Jindal School and stressed on enhancing infrastructural support for quality education. She also interacted with the ladies club members and lauded their efforts in public services .

During her visit, she also discussed with company officials to improve township amenities and well-being of residents.